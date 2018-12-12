Delhi man stabbed 25 times, killed over wife’s ‘extramarital affair’

Three persons were arrested for allegedly killing a man in Najafgarh after he discovered his wife’s “affair”, said police on Tuesday. Among those arrested was the man who was allegedly involved in the affair, said police.

The murder had come to light on Saturday morning when a young man’s body was found along the Najafgarh-Chhawla Road. He was later identified as a 31-year-old resident of west Delhi’s Sagarpur. Police said there were 25 stab injuries on his body.

“When we questioned his relatives and friends, we got to know that when he was not home, his wife’s distant relative Sachin would come visit,” said Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka). The DCP said that Sachin and the woman had an affair.

A few months ago, the victim had allegedly threatened Sachin against meeting his wife again. “Of later, Sachin was finding it difficult to meet the woman. So he planned to get rid of him,” said the DCP.

On Friday evening, Sachin allegedly called the man to Janakpuri on the pretext of sorting out the issue. Sachin was allegedly accompanied by a cousin and two friends.

“When the man arrived, he was lured into Sachin’s car and driven to Najafgarh. He was repeatedly stabbed by the trio on the way and his body dumped near a farm along the road,” said the DCP.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 11:01 IST