Delhi: Man strangles wife, slits her throat; surrenders to police

A 40-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife and slit her throat with a kitchen knife at their flat in southwest Delhi’s in Bindapur on Thursday afternoon. The man later surrendered at the local police station.

Police are probing the reason that led to the murder. They have learnt that the couple argued regularly. It is suspected that a quarrel may have led to the murder.

The man identified only by his first name, Umesh, told the police that he sat near his wife’s body and wept for almost half an hour. He then locked the first floor flat, reached the Bindapur police station and confessed to the murder.

The policemen present at the reception desk initially did not believe his claims. They alerted the station house officer and other senior police officers after which Umesh showed blood marks on his hands and asked them to accompany him to his flat to take his wife’s body.

Santosh Kumar Meena, additional deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said a police team reached Umesh’s flat and found Meenakshi’s body lying on the floor. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

“We registered a case of murder and arrested Umesh. He has confessed to the crime. Umesh told us that he first strangled his wife and then slit her throat,” said the additional DCP, adding they have recovered the kitchen knife used for the murder.

Police said the couple had a love marriage 10 years ago. Meenakshi was Umesh’s second wife. They did not have a child. Umesh, who works as a generator mechanic, has a 14-year-old daughter from his first wife. Umesh owns two flats – ground and first floor-- in a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) housing colony in Bindapur.

“Umesh’s daughter was in the ground floor flat when he killed his wife. However, the girl did not hear anything and was unaware of the crime until the police team reached there to confirm Umesh’s claims,” said a police officer associated with the case.

Meenakshi’s family members have told police that she had filed complaints against her husband with the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and the local police as “she was fed up with the domestic violence” by her husband.