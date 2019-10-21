Delhi Metro’s Nabi Karim Station may be built over erstwhile abattoir land

delhi

The Delhi Metro Rapid Transit System’s (RTS) Nabi Karim Metro station is likely to be built under a 6.5 acre piece of land in Paharganj that hosted the city’s erstwhile Idgah abattoir.

Above the underground Metro station, there will be a 12-storey multilevel parking-cum-commercial complex of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, as per a recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the north civic body, which owns the land, and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The proposal has already been cleared by the north body’s standing committee and is likely be approved by its House on Monday. DMRC will pay the corporation about Rs 4 crore for this, and the Metro station will be ready by the year 2023 and the multilevel parking by 2024, according to the MoU signed between the two parties.

Jai Prakash, standing committee chairperson of the north corporation, said, “A corridor of the DMRC’s proposed Phase 4 corridor between Inderlok andIndraprastha was running through Shahi Idgah Road in Paharganj. They requested us to provide the land, which formerly housed the Idgah abattoir, to construct the underground Nabi Karim Metro station, and we agreed.”

“The DMRC will call the tender for both the Metro station and the multilevel parking lot. The overground parking will have 3,144 equivalent car space (ECS) and the concessionaire, who proposes to build it, has to quote more than ₹550 crore to be considered,” he said.

Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), DMRC said they have approached the north corporation for the land at Nabi Karim. “The Nabi Karim Metro station of Phase 4, which is an underground station will be built at this location. The land required is primarily for entry and exit. We have agreed to develop the land jointly,” he said.

The Nabi Karim underground station will have four levels: Concourse, upper platform, interchange level and lower platform level. Its foundation will be made so strong that it can support at least a 12-storey building above it, said a senior engineer of the north corporation, who did not wish to be named.

While the lowest three floors will be used for commercial purposes by the north corporation in a bid to earn revenue, the nine to 10 floors above will be dedicated for parking, he said.

Another official, who requested anonymity, said, “This MoU shows how the face of Delhi, over decades and centuries, is changing. The patch of land, which hosted the city’s only legal and biggest slaughterhouse, Idgah, for a century (1912 to 2008), will now accommodate a modern integrated Metro Station-cum-parking lot complex.”

“Also, since this is an interchange station for the proposed Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Line and the Inderlok-Indraprastha Line, we expect a lot of traffic and full utilisation of the parking lot. It will also help traders of old Delhi area immensely,” he said.

