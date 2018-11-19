Delhi Metro’s Violet Line to run till Ballabhgarh from 5pm today after being flagged off by PM Modi

From Monday, residents will be able to travel right till Ballabhgarh on Delhi Metro’s Violet Line with DMRC ready to throw open the Escorts Mujesar-ballabhgarh extension of the line for public use from 5pm.

Before it opens for public, the 3.2km section — which is an extension to the operational Violet Line (Kashmere Gate-Escorts Mujesar) — will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a video conference. After its opening, the Kashmere Gate– ballabhgarh corridor will be 46.6km long. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has named the ballabhgarh station as Raja Nahar Singh Metro station.

With the opening of the extension, Ballabhgarh will become the fourth city in Haryana to get Metro connectivity after Gurugram, Faridabad and Bahadurgarh.

“We have made arrangements of LED screens at Raja Nahar Singh Metro station for public viewing of the flagging-off ceremony”, said Dharminder Singh, administrator, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

Faridabad assistant commissioner of police (traffic) Devender Singh said that there will be restrictions on heavy vehicles on the Faridabad-Gurugram road from 6am to 6pm on Monday. The restriction will be because Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Kundli-Manesar section of Rs 6,434 crore Western Peripheral Expressway at Sultanpur.

The DMRC said after opening of this section, the total length of Metro in Haryana will become 29 km. “All trains running on this section are manufactured in India. A peak hour frequency of six minutes and 48 seconds will be maintained on this section between Badarpur and Raja Nahar Singh on weekdays,” the DMRC said in a statement.

It added that the line will be ‘extremely crucial’ from the point of view of connectivity for the city of Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, southeast Delhi and central Delhi areas.

“People from areas such as Jama Masjid, Red Fort, Daryaganj and even ITO will get a direct line to reach ballabhgarh. Ballabhgarh is an upcoming urban settlement which is an industrial city. Large numbers of people travel everyday for their professional requirements from Ballabhgarh to Delhi and vice-versa,” the DMRC added.

The Raja Nahar Singh Metro station of this section will be integrated with the Ballabhgarh Railway station and the interstate bus terminal of Ballabhgarh with a foot overbridge, which is currently under construction.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 08:57 IST