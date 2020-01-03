e-paper
Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line faces delay as man jumps on track

The Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli in Delhi with Huda City Centre in Gurgaon was delayed due to “a passenger on track”

delhi Updated: Jan 03, 2020 12:46 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The Yellow Line is the third longest metro line on the Delhi Metro network and also one of the busiest.
The services on a section of Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line were affected on Friday due to “a passenger on track” at Ghitorni metro station, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed.

In a tweet at 11.23 a.m., the DMRC said: “Delay in services between Sultanpur and Huda City Centre due to a passenger on track at Ghitorni. Normal service on all other lines.”

With 37 stations, the Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi with Huda City Centre in Gurgaon. It is one of the busiest lines. It is the third longest metro line on the Delhi Metro network and also one of the busiest.

