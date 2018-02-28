 Delhi Metro services to start from 2.30 pm on Holi | delhi news | Hindustan Times
Delhi Metro services to start from 2.30 pm on Holi

Metro feeder bus services will not be available for the whole day on Holi

delhi Updated: Feb 28, 2018 20:09 IST
HT Correspondent
A Delhi Metro train leaves Ashok Nagar station in New Delhi.
A Delhi Metro train leaves Ashok Nagar station in New Delhi.(HT FILE PHOTO)

Delhi Metro services will be curtailed on Holi and will start from 2.30 pm.

“On the day of the ‘Holi’ festival, March 2, metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on all lines of Delhi metro,” said a spokesperson for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

In addition, metro feeder bus services will not be available for the whole day on Holi. The trains will run as per normal schedule after 2.30 pm.

