Delhi Metro services to start from 2.30 pm on Holi

Delhi Metro services will be curtailed on Holi and will start from 2.30 pm.

“On the day of the ‘Holi’ festival, March 2, metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on all lines of Delhi metro,” said a spokesperson for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

In addition, metro feeder bus services will not be available for the whole day on Holi. The trains will run as per normal schedule after 2.30 pm.