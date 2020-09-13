Delhi Metro starts following previous timetable on all sections

delhi

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 07:22 IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which recently resumed its operations after a five-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, started its services on September 13 (Sunday) at 6 am. The metro trains are usually available from 8 am on Sundays.

However, from next Sunday (September 20), the DMRC said that the operations will resume from 8 am as per the pre-Covid timetable.

‘’This Sunday, 13th September, Metro operations will start at 6:00 AM on all sections. Starting next Sunday, 20th September, regular timings as per earlier time table with services starting at 8:00 AM on Phase 3 sections (on Sundays) will continue,” DMRC tweeted.

This Sunday, 13th September, Metro operations will start at 6:00 AM on all sections. Starting next Sunday, 20th September, regular timings as per earlier time table with services starting at 8:00 AM on Phase 3 sections (on Sundays) will continue. #MetroBackOnTrack — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 11, 2020

Delhi Metro, six days after its graded reopening, resumed normal services on all its lines on Saturday.

Data suggested at least 1,52,845 people took a ride on the Delhi Metro on Saturday - which is 23,959 people more than Friday’s total passenger count.

The metro services in Delhi resumed services on Yellow line from September 7 with many measures for the safety of passengers and curtailed operations.

The services in Blue Line and Pink Line were restored on September 9 from 7 am. Metro services in Delhi-NCR were shut down on March 22 following lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.