Delhi News / Delhi minimum temperature back to normal range due to western disturbance

Delhi minimum temperature back to normal range due to western disturbance

The minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory had dipped to 1.1 degrees Celsius on Friday.

delhi Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 12:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IMD says a weather disturbance is the reason for the sudden temperature spike in Delhi.
IMD says a weather disturbance is the reason for the sudden temperature spike in Delhi. (PTI Photo)
         

A day after the city recorded the second coldest morning in the last 14 years, Delhi’s minimum temperature rose to 7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department’s recordings.

At Safdarjung observatory, which is the official marker for the city, the minimum temperature was 7 degrees Celsius, showing no deviation from the season’s normal.

On Friday, the minimum temperature at the observatory had dipped to 1.1 degrees Celsius under the influence of icy cold winds from the snow clad mountains in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

IMD forecast said a western disturbance was the reason behind the spike in the temperature in Delhi. There is a possibility of trace rainfall in some parts of Delhi on Saturday and this will intensify from Sunday. There is also a possibility of a hailstorm in the NCR region on Monday.

