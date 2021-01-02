DDA launches 2021 housing scheme, puts 1,354 flats on sale

delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday launched a new housing scheme for the sale of 1,354 flats mostly in the High-Income Group (HIG) and Middle-Income Group (MIG) categories. Officials said applications for the flats can be submitted until February 16.

Of the 1,354 flats, 254 are HIG in Dwarka, Rohini, Paschim Vihar Jasola, and Vasant Kunj. As many as 757 MIG category flats are located in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Janahgirpuri, and Madipur. Officials said 291 flats have been earmarked for the economically weaker sections. The remaining 52 are Low-Income Group category flats in Dwarka and Rohini.

Officials said applications, payments, and possession letters will be processed online. “People will have to come to the DDA office just once to execute the conveyance deed,” said an official.

The three-bedroom HIG flats in Jasola are priced between R1.97 crore and R 2.1 crore whereas the ones in Vasant Kunj will be available for 1.72 crore. DDA officials are hopeful of selling the HIG flats despite the high prices. The costliest flats DDA has sold yet were the Rs 1.7 crore in the HIG category in Vasant Kunj in 2019.

A second DDA official said prospective buyers have been advised to visit the sites and inspect the flats before applying for them. “We have provided the contact numbers of officials who will be present on the sites to show the sample flats.”

After three unsuccessful housing schemes, the DDA is hoping for a good response to its new housing scheme as the flats on sale are spacious and located in well-connected areas.

The DDA had put 18,000 flats on sale in 2019. But it was forced to reduce the number to 10,294 as it did not get the desired response. The agency received 45,012 applications but could sell only 8,438. Around 6,000 flats have been returned, a senior official said.