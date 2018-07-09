Delhi-NCR likely to get rain from early hours on Tuesday, say MeT officials

There is a possibility of thunderstorm on Monday and rainfall on Tuesday in Delhi and surrounding areas, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

After a brief respite from the heat, the maximum temperature in the national Capital again breached the 40 degrees Celsius mark on Sunday.

However, officials from India Meteorological Department (IMD) said relief is in sight with a possibility of thunderstorm on Monday evening and a possibility of rainfall in Delhi-NCR from early hours on Tuesday.

“Dry and hot winds started reaching Delhi, which led to the rise in day and night temperatures. The skies were too clear without any clouds. However, relief is likely with easterly winds expected to cover the city bringing thunderstorms from Monday night and rainfall from Tuesday. Cloudy sky and showers are likely to drench the capital over the week,” said, an official of the IMD’s regional meteorological centre (RMC).

Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 40.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.5 degrees Celsius, a degree above what is considered normal for the season.

IMD officials said the maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are likely to hover around 39 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Even though Delhi experienced a hot Saturday, the mercury further soared on Sunday with dry and hot north-westerly winds coming in from northern India.

On Saturday the maximum and minimum temperatures were at 38.3 degrees and 28.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Heavy rain accompanied with gusty winds had lashed the capital on Thursday afternoon bringing the temperatures several notches down.

“The rain on Thursday had brought the much-needed relief from the scorching heat. However, this weekend again was hot and dry. The possibility of rain in the coming week can certainly be a silver lining,” said Parisha Chaudhry, a student of Delhi University.