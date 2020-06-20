Delhi-NCR witnesses thunderstorm with rain, gusty winds, predicts IMD

delhi

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 05:49 IST

Thunderstorm accompanied with rain and gusty winds upto 30-50 kmph would occur over entire Delhi and adjoining NCR during the next two hours (04:20 a.m. onwards), as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“20.06.2020; 0420 IST - Thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds of speed 30-50 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of Hisar, Hansi, Jind, Meham, Bhiwani, Rohtak, entire Delhi and adjoining NCR (Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gr Noida) during next 2 hours,” said IMD in a tweet.

The southwest monsoon is unlikely to progress further till June 21, however, conditions may become favourable for its advancement in Delhi and Haryana around June 25, said IMD on Friday.