Delhi Police arrest 38-year-old tutor for molesting 14-year-old boy

The Delhi Police has arrested a 38-year-old tutor for allegedly molesting his 14-year-old student, a boy, at the latter’s home in east Delhi’s Anand Vihar Friday. Stating that an FIR has been registered, police said the arrested man is a resident of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad.

Meghna Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara), said, “A case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered on Friday. The tutor was arrested on Saturday.”

Police said the tutor had been teaching the boy at his home for the last couple of months.

The incident took place on Friday when the boy was alone at home and his parents were at work. The tutor took the boy inside the bathroom and touched him inappropriately during a game of hide-and-seek, police said.

When the boy protested, the man threatened him and left. The boy narrated the incident to his parents when they returned home. The parents then approached the police and filed a complaint.

