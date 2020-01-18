Delhi police arrests five people for ferrying illicit liquor

delhi

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 23:22 IST

Delhi Police on Friday arrested a 60-year-old woman and her 19-year-old son with 2,850 bottles of illicit liquor which they were allegedly planning to supply in parts of south Delhi.

The police said the woman is involved in 30 old cases of bootlegging, while her son is involved in 11 such cases. Police said the illicit liquor was procured from Haryana and it was to be distributed in south Delhi before elections.

The arrested woman, Phoolwati, and her son, Ashwani Kumar, are both residents of Badarpur.

The police also recovered 6,600 bottles of liquor and arrested three persons in three different incidents in northwest Delhi Friday. In the first case, they intercepted a truck at Wazirpur depot and recovered 3,840 liquor bottles, DCP (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said . The driver, Aman, Delhi was arrested.

“ The same evening, our staff intercepted a suspicious woman, later identified as Asha, and caught her transporting 444 illicit liquor bottles during patrolling in Wazirpur area. On Friday night, our staff also apprehended a one Sunny, while patrolling in JJ Colony Shakurpur. He was carrying a plastic sack and when he was stopped for checking, 110 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from him. The man, who is involved in six criminal cases was arrested,” Arya said.