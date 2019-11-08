Delhi Police gears up before Ayodhya verdict

delhi

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:59 IST

Ahead of the announcement of Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid on Saturday, the Delhi police on Friday said they will install “elaborate police arrangements” in the capital and are taking “precautionary measures” to maintain law and order.

Senior police officers said that sufficient force is being mobilised in the Capital and that Delhi Police will also request the ministry of home affairs to deploy companies of central armed police forces.

Delhi police spokesperson, Anil Mittal, said district deputy commissioners of police and station house officers of all police stations have been directed to increase police visibility and patrolling in communally-sensitive areas.

“Necessary arrangements will be made to ensure safety at religious places. Officers will also conduct meetings with ‘Aman committees’ that comprises police officers, members of political parties and residents from various communities,” Mittal said.

He added that the Delhi police will also initiate strict legal action against those who spread rumours to incite violence and those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect the peace and tranquillity of the society.

“Social media platforms will also be monitored and Delhi Police advises that such platforms should be used with discretion, and users should restrain from spreading any unverified post,” he added.

The police have also beefed up security in railways and the Delhi Metro. “We are keeping a watch on suspects who can possibly reach Delhi by trains prior to the verdict with intentions to disturb the law and order situation here. Security in Metro has also been increased,” an officer, who requested anonymity, said.

SECURITY BEEFED UP IN GB NAGAR, GHAZIABAD

Taking cognisance of the expected verdict, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Friday that Social media posts and WhatsApp messages that incite communal hatred or violence would draw severe punishment, including jail term, for offenders.

The offenders would not only be arrested but action against them would be taken under the Gangsters Act and the National Security Act (NSA), District Magistrate, BN Singh, said in an official statement.

The Noida Police also carried out a flag march in areas with a mixed population and densely crowded locations to review law and order situation. The police also reached out to communities asking them to be cautious against flaring up emotions by any means once the judgment is out.

Administration officials in Ghaziabad also said that they are keeping a strict vigil on the movements of people identified as “potential troublemakers” based on inputs by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

“We have received inputs from the IB about the presence of some people identified as trouble-makers in Ghaziabad, and we are all geared up to keep them in check. Apart from these people, we also have other persons on our radar which are potentially anti-social elements and could jeopardise law and order,” an officer, familiar with the developments, said.

In an order issued on Friday, the district administration also banned the sale of items like acid, petrol or any inflammable material in bottles or loose. Officials said that stringent action will be taken against those are found selling and procuring such items.