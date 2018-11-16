Today in New Delhi, India
Delhi Police head constable shoots himself dead in Secretariat’s VVIP parking

A statement released by the police said a suicide note recovered from Sohanveer indicated that domestic discord was the reason behind his suicide, adding that a probe into his death is on.

delhi Updated: Nov 16, 2018 11:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New delhi
A 35-year-old head constable of Delhi Police shot himself dead in the VVIP parking lot of the Delhi Secretariat on Friday morning, police said.(Reuters File Photo)

A 35-year-old head constable of Delhi Police shot himself dead in the VVIP parking lot of the Delhi Secretariat on Friday morning, police said.

A statement released by the police said a suicide note recovered from Sohanveer indicated that domestic discord was the reason behind his suicide, adding that a probe into his death is on.

Sohanveer was on duty at the secretariat and that he used his service revolver to kill himself, the statement said.

It said a call about the shooting was received at the IP Estate police station at 5.53am. Sohanveer succumbed to his injury before he could be taken to a hospital.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 11:13 IST

