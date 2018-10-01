Delhi Police recover robbed SUV in 30 minutes after 20km chase, arrest one carjacker

A car robbery at gunpoint. A hot police pursuit. A tense standoff. Arrest of a ‘wanted’ car jacker

In a scene straight out of a Bollywood flick, Delhi Police on Saturday afternoon chased two men, who had robbed a Toyota Fortuner car from Rohini Sector 9, for more than 20km before finally managing to nab one of them near Jaunti border near Kanjhawala.

According to Rajneesh Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), the SUV belongs to the owner of a private school in Rohini. The incident took place when the school owner’s driver, Bhim Kumar Mishra, was driving the vehicle from his owner’s home in Pitampura to the school .

Mishra alleged that he was waiting at a signal in Rohini Sector 9 around 1.30 pm, when two men suddenly approached him, whipped out a gun and placed it on his forehead through the driver-side window, which was half open.

“Before he could realise anything, one of the men then took over the wheel of the vehicle, while Mishra was pushed to the side seat. The second man then got in the rear seat and pulled Mishra to the back as they drove away,” said the DCP.

It was then that Mishra started screaming for help. “The robbers first wanted to shoot me dead. They later changed their mind and instead pushed me out of the car 300 metres ahead of the traffic signal,” alleged Mishra in his police complaint.

After being pushed out, Mishra immediately called the police as well as his employer, who quickly reached the spot. A PCR van reached the spot and a probe was launched. Police said that the first thing they learnt was the presence of a GPS device in the SUV.

“We immediately alerted all PCR vans and local police stations in the surrounding areas. The police check posts at the borders were also alerted,” said the DCP.

Thereafter, the police control room began tracking and relaying the GPS location of the SUV to the policemen in the PCR van and a chase ensued through the busy roads of the city .

After 30 minutes of chasing the SUV, the vehicle was finally intercepted by a second PCR van near the Jaunti Border check post in Kanjhawala. The robbers then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot in different directions.

“Both the suspects were chased by our men on foot, but one of them managed to escape. The other man ran into an open field and pulled out a pistol to threaten the policemen away,” alleged the DCP.

One of the policemen had to fire in the air to deter the robber from shooting. The suspect was then quickly overpowered and his pistol seized. The robbed SUV too was recovered from the spot.

The arrested suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Monu, a native of Sonepat. A father to two children, Monu has four previous cases of vehicle thefts registered against him in Haryana, police said. His accomplice who managed to flee has been identified, but is yet to be nabbed.

“Seven policemen in PCR vans and on the ground coordinated among themselves to crack the crime within 30 minutes. They will be rewarded soon,” said DCP Gupta.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 09:34 IST