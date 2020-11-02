Delhi Police sub-inspector kills himself with service pistol

delhi

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 12:19 IST

A sub-inspector (S-I) of Delhi Police allegedly killed himself with his service pistol at his residence in Outer Delhi’s Mohan Garden near Ranhola early in the morning on Monday.

Police officers said they have learnt that the 26-year-old S-I, who was posted at a police station in outer district, killed himself due to some financial trouble.

A Koan, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), (outer), Delhi Police, said that the Ranhola police station authorities received a call at 5.15 am regarding death by suicide by a man at his home. The caller was the brother of the deceased.

A police team reached his home and found that the deceased was an S-I of Delhi Police.

“The S-I took the extreme step in a room on the ground floor of his house. His body was on the bed. He used his service pistol,” said a police official, requesting anonymity.

DCP Koan said that the S-I had worked on Sunday. “We have learnt that he killed himself over some financial trouble. Further investigation is in progress,” he said.

The police are probing how the S-I managed to bring his service pistol home after his work got over on Sunday. It is being investigated whether the in-charge of the malkhana – a store room in a police station where arms and ammunition are kept – of the police station where the S-I was posted was aware that deceased did not return his service weapon after his duty got over, the officer added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918