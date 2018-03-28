Delhi records season’s hottest day, mercury could hit 40°C today

The soaring Delhi temperature may breach the 40-degree-Celsius mark on Wednesday, Met officials said, while confirming that Tuesday was the hottest day of the year so far with the mercury touching 38.8 degrees in some parts of the Capital.

According to data released by the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday evening, the maximum temperature in Palam was 38.8 degrees, Lodhi Road 37.1 degrees, the Ridge 38.6 degrees and Ayanagar 38.2 degrees.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung station, which is considered Delhi’s main weather station, was recorded at 37.4 degrees Celsius, which is five degrees above what is normal for this time of the year. But the minimum temperature, at 17.3 degrees Celsius, was a degree below normal for this time of the year, resulting in a higher diurnal range.

“The temperature could rise further and touch the 40-degree mark in some stations on Wednesday according to our analysis,” said Kuldeep Shrivastav, a scientist at Delhi’s Regional Weather Forecasting Centre. “But it may come down over March 29 and 30 and settle at 35-36 degrees because of moisture-laden easterly winds. After April 3, the temperature is expected to rise again,” he added.

In 2017, the Delhi temperature crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark on April 14.

Heatwave conditions in the city usually develop in the beginning of May, when the maximum temperature stays above the 40-degree threshold consistently, and starts to climb beyond the 45-degree mark. Between March and May, the mean temperature in Delhi is expected to be over 1.5 degrees above normal, according to Met officials.

Temperatures are expected to over one degree Celsius above normal across north India this summer, with heatwave conditions expected to develop in Rajasthan, northern Madhya Pradesh and southern Uttar Pradesh from next week, the official added.