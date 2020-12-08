e-paper
Delhi reports 3,188 new coronavirus cases, 57 deaths

Delhi reports 3,188 new coronavirus cases, 57 deaths

India continues to witness high number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases with the national capital on Tuesday reporting 3,188 fresh virus cases and 57 deaths, according to the health bulletin.

delhi Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A medical worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a passenger to test for Covid-19 infection before boarding a train at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, December 7, 2020.
A medical worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a passenger to test for Covid-19 infection before boarding a train at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, December 7, 2020.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT photo)
         

India continues to witness high number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases with the national capital on Tuesday reporting 3,188 fresh virus cases and 57 deaths, according to the health bulletin. The city has so far recorded 5,97,112 Covid-19 infections and currently has 22,310 active cases.

According to Delhi health bulletin, a total number of 75,409 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city in last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the national capital currently stands at 4.23 per cent. As per the data obtained in last 10 days, the death rate stands at 2.16 per cent.

As many as 9,763 people have died in the national capital due to coronavirus, while a total number of 5,65,039 people have recovered from Covid-19 so far.

Union health ministry on Tuesday said that three Covid-19 vaccines candidates, developed by Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer, are under consideration of drug regulator for granting early license for all or any of them.

The Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have applied for emergency use approval (EAU) of their respective vaccine candidates against coronavirus in India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare secretary Rajesh Bhushan said during a press briefing earlier today.

“Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have applied to Emergency Use Approval. PM Modi has interacted with all vaccine manufactures and scientists. 6 vaccine candidates in clinical trial stage in India,” the health ministry said. Astra Zeneca and Pfizer have already applied for EAU.

