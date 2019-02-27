Delhi’s air quality improves after rain

Delhi’s air quality Tuesday drastically improved after rainfall washed away the pollutants and brought down the pollution level, authorities said. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) in the city was 119, which falls in the ‘moderate’ category.

An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under moderate category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while an AQI between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

On Monday, the air quality was recorded in the poor category.

Meanwhile, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Greater Noida recorded ‘moderate’ air quality, the CPCB said.

The overall PM 2.5 levels in Delhi was 61, while the PM10 level was 106, the Centre-run SAFAR said. “The AQI is predicted to remain in moderate to poor category in the next three days,” it said.

The IMD said Delhi received 2.4 mm rains in the last 24 hours.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 00:53 IST