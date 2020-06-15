e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s Covid-19 tally increased by 35 per cent in a week, shows data

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally increased by 35 per cent in a week, shows data

Delhi also added 56 fatalities on Sunday, according to the official health bulletin, taking the total number of deaths in the national capital to 1,327.

delhi Updated: Jun 15, 2020 09:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Medical workers speak with family members of people admitted with coronavirus infections, outside the Covid-19 ward at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in New Delhi on Sunday.
Medical workers speak with family members of people admitted with coronavirus infections, outside the Covid-19 ward at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in New Delhi on Sunday.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
         

The national capital Delhi has seen the number of coronavirus cases rise rapidly in the last few days. Delhi recorded 2,224 cases on Sunday, the third consecutive day it has seen more than 2,000 new infections. It was also the city’s highest increase in the number of infections in a single day so far.

Delhi ended Sunday with 41,182 infections (24,032 of them active) and 1,327 deaths.

In fact, from Monday (June 8) to Sunday, the city has registered 12,246 cases. In the previous week (June 1-7), it recorded 9,092 cases. This is a 35 per cent increase in cases in a week.

The number of containment zones in the city, meanwhile, rose from 147 on June 1 to 219 on Sunday.

Delhi also added 56 fatalities on Sunday, according to the official health bulletin, taking the total number of deaths in the national capital to 1,327.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Sunday held a meeting through a video conference with senior officials to ramp up the testing facilities to 10,000 in next two days, have 100 per cent house-to-house survey in containment zones and comply with other directions of the Union home ministry, the bulletin said.

As many as 15,823 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 24,032 active cases, the latest bulletin said.

As many as 2,90,592 tests have been conducted till date, it said.

Total number of Covid-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 20,793, it said.

The number of containment zones in Delhi rose from 147 on June 1 to 242 on Sunday, according to the Delhi government.

According to the latest update by the Delhi government, North district (36) has the highest number of containment zones, closely followed by South-West district (34) and South district (31).

Besides, there are 24 containment zones in West district, along with 22 each in East and North-West district, as per the data shared. Southeast and central districts occupy 19 containment zones each, followed by 16 each in Shahdara and New Delhi, the data stated. With just three, northeast district has the lowest containment zones in Delhi.

tags
top news
Covid-19: All-party meeting today, Cong says will give positive suggestions
Covid-19: All-party meeting today, Cong says will give positive suggestions
China, Pak possess more nuclear weapons than India: Defence think-tank SIPRI
China, Pak possess more nuclear weapons than India: Defence think-tank SIPRI
LIVE: 1,15,519 samples tested for Covid-19 in last 24 hours, says ICMR
LIVE: 1,15,519 samples tested for Covid-19 in last 24 hours, says ICMR
Beijing’s new Covid-19 cases now 79, local officials sacked, govt to expand testing
Beijing’s new Covid-19 cases now 79, local officials sacked, govt to expand testing
Delhi govt plans to increase hospital beds to 20,000 by June 20
Delhi govt plans to increase hospital beds to 20,000 by June 20
‘Beep, Peep and Meep’: Woman hatches 3 ducklings from supermarket eggs
‘Beep, Peep and Meep’: Woman hatches 3 ducklings from supermarket eggs
Mumbai local trains to start for Covid-19 frontline staff from today
Mumbai local trains to start for Covid-19 frontline staff from today
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In