Delhi’s Covid-19 cases rise to 14,465, death toll goes up to 288

In a bulletin issued on Tuesday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 288, and the total number of cases mounted to 14,465.

May 26, 2020
Delhi had recorded the highest spike in fresh Covid-19 cases -- 660 -- on May 22. On Monday, 635 fresh cases were reported.
The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has mounted to 288, while 412 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection were reported on Tuesday, taking the virus tally in the city to 14,465, authorities said.

The city had recorded the highest spike in fresh cases -- 660 -- on May 22. On Monday, 635 fresh cases were reported.

  It, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Monday, the total number of cases stood at 14,053, including 276 deaths. 

