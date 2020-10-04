e-paper
Delhi's early morning temp dips to 18.5 degrees Celsius

Delhi’s early morning temp dips to 18.5 degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around 19 degrees C for the next two-three days, according to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC)

delhi Updated: Oct 04, 2020 09:31 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A fresh spell of rainfall may delay the withdrawal of monsoon from central India.
A fresh spell of rainfall may delay the withdrawal of monsoon from central India.(Sanjeev Verma)
         

Delhi’s early morning temperatures have started dipping amid tell-tale signs of winter being round the corner.

On Sunday morning, the national capital’s temperature was 18.5 degrees Celsius (C), which was three degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around 19 degrees C for the next two-three days, according to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC).

“We are not expecting any change in the maximum temperature immediately. Skies are clear after the monsoon has withdrawn. Day temperatures will remain high, but the nights will be cooler. The wind direction has changed from easterly during monsoon to north-westerly. As a result, the winds are blowing from the colder regions such as Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and Himachal Pradesh (HP). If there is any rain or snow in those regions due to western disturbances, then Delhi will get colder,” Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, RWFC, had said on Friday.

A fresh spell of rainfall may delay the withdrawal of monsoon from central India.

A low-pressure area is lying over the north-west Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Odisha, while a cyclonic circulation is lying over central Assam.

Under the influence of these weather systems, widespread rainfall is likely over Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal during the next three-four days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Odisha between Sunday and Tuesday and over Chhattisgarh and eastern Madhya Pradesh (MP) from Tuesday to Thursday (October 6 to 8).

Widespread rainfall with isolated bursts of showers is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Sunday and Monday.

The withdrawal line of monsoon is passing along Gwalior, Sawai Madhopur and Jawai dam, IMD said in its Sunday morning bulletin.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of north-west India during the next five days, it added.

