Delhi’s most wanted named in murder of history-sheeter

delhi

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:40 IST

The murder of Virender Mann, former BSP MLA candidate from outer Delhi’s Narela, who succumbed to at least 20-25 gunshot wounds earlier this month, was allegedly orchestrated by Delhi’s most wanted gangster Jitender Gogi and his associate Kapil Mann, police said Monday.

Police said they have arrested Kapil for the murder and said Virender’s killing was a retaliation against another murder last year — an associate of Neeraj Bawana had allegedly gunned down one Babloo Kheda, who was Kapil’s uncle.

On September 8, five men had reportedly intercepted Virender’s Hyundai Creta on Lampur Road in Outer Delhi’s Narela and sprayed 30-40 bullets at his car, while he was seated beside the driver. As many as 20-25 bullets hit Virender, killing him on the spot, while his driver miraculously escaped the firing.

Virender, who had contested the assembly elections from Narela on a BSP ticket in 2013 and lost, had 13 cases registered against him, including those of murder, attempt to murder, robberies, extortion and under the Arms Act.

A senior police officer probing Virender’s murder said they got sketches of suspects made with the help of locals and witnesses and found that Gogi and Kapil, who carries a reward of ₹1.25 lakh on his arrest, were present at the spot of the crime during the shooting.

DCP(outer north) Gaurav Sharma said their surveillance led police teams to an input that Kapil, a resident of Kheda Khurd village, will be reaching Sector 34 near the Kheda canal on Sunday.

“On this input, our special staff team laid a trap and Kapil was arrested. He was carrying a reward of ₹1.25 lakh on his arrest for his involvement in three murders, one attempt to murder, three robberies and one Arms Act case,” the DCP said.

Sharma said during questioning, Kapil disclosed that on September 8, he and his men were tailing Virender’s car and when they saw Virender’s car stuck in a traffic jam, he and his associates fired indiscriminately at that vehicle. “Efforts to arrest the other suspects are being made. Among the other suspects, we have so far identified Kuldeep Fajja, who is Gogi’s confidant, and gang member Rohit Moi,” the DCP said.

Another officer associated with the investigation said further interrogation of the arrested men revealed that Virender’s killing was the fallout of a murder that took place last year.

“On July 31, 2018, 46-year-old Babloo Kheda was gunned down in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar. One Parvesh Mann, who was backed by gangster Neeraj Bawana, was the prime suspect. Later, in October, police arrested Parvesh Mann. Investigations revealed that the car in which he was arrested had been given to him by Virender. Kapil, the nephew of Babloo Kheda, came to know that Virender also had a role in his uncle’s murder. He told us that Virender was killed to settle scores with Bawana for plotting his uncle’s death,” the officer, requesting anonymity, said.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 01:40 IST