Delhi’s municipal bodies conducts survey to identify ‘illegal’ farmhouses

The north and south Delhi municipal corporations, on the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee’s directions, have launched a drive to identify farmhouses and motels that have come up in violation of land-use norms.

Notices will be served to owners of identified properties from Wednesday evening.

The committee had last week directed the civic bodies to crack down on farmhouses and motels flouting norms in terms of unauthorised construction and misuse of property, and seal such premises after issuing notices to them with a 48-hour deadline.

“We have started a survey. We will complete the drive by tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon and serve notices to the violators by the evening with a 48-hour deadline,” a South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) spokesperson said on Tuesday.

There are more than 100 farmhouses and motels across the National Capital, which are rented out for weddings and parties.

Civic body officials said there are 34 motels and 25 farmhouses under the jurisdiction of SDMC and 31 motels and 39 farmhouses registered under the north corporation.

In an official communication sent to the three municipal corporations and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on September 20, the monitoring committee had said that during an inspection it had noticed “large-scale” violations in farmhouses and motels falling under the jurisdiction of SDMC and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The monitoring committee had said the owners and occupiers of these motels and farmhouses had constructed huge air-conditioned pandals and sheds in their plots, without permission from the municipal corporation or the fire department.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 03:43 IST