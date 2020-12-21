e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s temperature likely to increase today, will dip again this week

Delhi’s temperature likely to increase today, will dip again this week

Due to a western disturbance, the city’pollution levels are likely to increase along with temperature

delhi Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 08:23 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The national capital on Sunday recorded the coldest morning of the season, with the minimum temperature falling to 3.4 degrees Celsius.
The national capital on Sunday recorded the coldest morning of the season, with the minimum temperature falling to 3.4 degrees Celsius.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

A western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh is likely to increase the minimum temperature in Delhi by a few notches on Monday. The increased moisture in the air is also likely to raise pollution levels, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows that at 7am on Monday, the hourly average air quality index (AQI) reading was 324, in the "very poor" zone. The overall AQI reading on Sunday was 321, categorised as "very poor". On Saturday the AQI reading was 290, in the "poor" zone.

Also Read: Delhi sees season’s coldest day at 3.4°C, next week may be colder

The national capital on Sunday recorded the coldest morning of the season, with the minimum temperature falling to 3.4 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecast said that the temperature might rise marginally on Monday before dipping again.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for Delhi, was 3.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season’s normal, making it the lowest recording this season so far. The maximum temperature of the day was 22.4 degrees Celsius.

Scientists said that because of a fairly good wind speed, which cleared the fog and kept the sky clear, the day time temperature rose.

tags
top news
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
Delhi’s temperature likely to increase today, will dip again this week
Delhi’s temperature likely to increase today, will dip again this week
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Vietnamese counterpart
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Vietnamese counterpart
They have turned our lives upside down: Singhu village on farm laws, stir
They have turned our lives upside down: Singhu village on farm laws, stir
Leopard ‘Sachin’ dies of heart attack at safari park in Bengal
Leopard ‘Sachin’ dies of heart attack at safari park in Bengal
West Bengal polls and the possible role of defections
West Bengal polls and the possible role of defections
Covid: Will new virus variant impact vaccine? UK PM Boris clarifies amid alarm
Covid: Will new virus variant impact vaccine? UK PM Boris clarifies amid alarm
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In