Delhi’s Vasant Vihar murders: Cops probe masked duo

A day after an elderly couple and their 20-year-old nursing attendant were found murdered at their flat in south Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, police are trying to identify a man and a woman who had visited the building with their faces covered late on Saturday night.

Surveillance camera footage from the building showed the duo arriving on a motorcycle there.

An investigator, who requested not to be identified, said that footage showed the man riding the motorcycle wore a helmet, whereas the woman had a cloth over her face. The two entered the building around 11.30 pm on Saturday without removing the helmet and cloth. They were seen again leaving the building around at 2.30 am on Sunday.

“This time too they had their faces covered. The place where they had parked their bike was not covered by any CCTV cameras. We found them suspicious and are trying to ascertain their identities and probe their role in the triple murder. We spoke to people living in the building and in the neighbourhood. But nobody has identified the couple or the motorcycle they were riding,” said the investigator.

Police questioned a male friend of the nursing attendant, and his relative (a woman) and are checking if they were the ones who have been captured in the CCTV camera.

The two have denied their involvement, said police. Police were unable to find any concrete evidence against them or confirm that they had come to the house and were captured by the CCTV cameras.

The elderly victims– Vishnu Mathur, 79, and Shashi Mathur, 75 — and their nursing attendant, Khushbu Nautiyal, were found murdered with their throats slit in their Vasant Apartments’s flat. Their domestic help, Babli, discovered the bodies on Sunday at around 9 am. As the flat’s door was ajar and the entry in the house appeared to be friendly, the police began probing the role of all people who had access to the flat.

Two glasses, half filled with liquor, and a packet of cigarettes was found on a table in the room where the nursing attendant’s body was found. Two used tea cups were also found in the kitchen’s wash basin.

Police said that they spoke to the couple’s daughter and her husband, who told them about a man whom Nautiyal had introduced as her cousin to the family. The family members said that the man used to visit the flat to meet Nautiyal, who was hired through a placement agency. Investigators contacted the placement agency owner, who told them that Nautiyal’s relatives live in Delhi’s Badarpur.

“We contacted Nautiyal’s relatives and they told us that the man we were enquiring about was not her cousin but a friend whom she wanted to marry. They claimed the two had befriended each other on a social networking site last August. After courting each other for almost six months, Nautiyal introduced him to her family and they agreed for their marriage,” said another police officer privy to the probe.

Police have said that it appears Nautiyal may have unknowingly let the killer inside the house.

As the man’s mobile phone was found switched off on Saturday night, one of the ten teams constituted to investigate the case visited his east Delhi flat on Sunday evening and found him living there with his relative. The team found that the relative’s cellphone was also switched off for almost 18 hours, between Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon. Also, except two-three messages, all the chats that the two had with Khushbu in the past were found deleted.

“We brought the two for questioning since they could not give satisfactory reply regarding the deleted chats and why their cellphones were switched off. They have denied their role in the crime,” said the officer cited above.

Police said that four cellphones – two belonging to Nautiyal and two to the elderly couple – were missing from the flat. All the cellphones got switched off between 1.30 am and 1.45 am on Sunday. Nautiyal’s cell phone records show that she had last spoken to her parents in Uttarakhand around 10 pm.

“She had also spoken to the man (friend) around 8.30 pm on Saturday. A married man living in the same building is also being questioned. He spoke to Nautiyal regularly,” the officer added.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 04:19 IST