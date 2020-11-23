e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi to experience misty morning; partly cloudy sky later in the day: IMD

Delhi to experience misty morning; partly cloudy sky later in the day: IMD

Minimum temperatures continued to drop in most parts of northwest India on Sunday and Monday. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of only 6.5 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees below normal until 6.30am.

delhi Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 08:31 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
As per the IMD forecast, Delhi will experience fog or mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later in the day.
As per the IMD forecast, Delhi will experience fog or mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later in the day.(PTI)
         

With a further drop in temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast a minimum temperature of 8 degree Celsius and a maximum of 25 degree Celsius in the national capital.

As per the IMD forecast, Delhi will experience fog or mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later in the day.

Minimum temperatures continued to drop in most parts of northwest India on Sunday and Monday. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of only 6.5 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees below normal until 6.30am.

IMD data shows that Delhi recorded 7.3 degrees Celsius on November 28, 2006. It was the previous record for the lowest minimum temperature since IMD began maintaining data from 1990. The lowest ever minimum temperature was recorded on November 28, 1938, when the minimum temperature dipped to as low as 3.9 degrees Celsius.

IMD scientists have warned that this time the Capital is likely to have a colder winter than usual this year, because of a Pacific Ocean weather phenomenon known as La Nina, which leads to a cascading impact on global weather in winter months.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre (RWFC), said local factors, too, have contributed to making days colder. “Delhi has had a cloudless streak, with only one western disturbance so far bringing in moisture. When there are no clouds, the ground cools faster and the minimum temperatures stay low,” he added.

Experts said a western disturbance on November 23 will briefly cause a slight increase in temperatures. Once that passes, days and nights will become colder again.

tags
top news
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Is the Gupkar alliance driven by political arithmetic or chemistry?
Is the Gupkar alliance driven by political arithmetic or chemistry?
Covid-19: India’s immunisation plan, US vaccinations likely in December
Covid-19: India’s immunisation plan, US vaccinations likely in December
Nitish Kumar may expand cabinet after first session of assembly
Nitish Kumar may expand cabinet after first session of assembly
Mercury drops further over NW India as icy winds from Western Himalayas hit plains
Mercury drops further over NW India as icy winds from Western Himalayas hit plains
Covid-19: UK to unveil a ‘tougher’ 3-tiered system after lockdown
Covid-19: UK to unveil a ‘tougher’ 3-tiered system after lockdown
India, Singapore to kick off naval drills in Andaman Sea today
India, Singapore to kick off naval drills in Andaman Sea today
Covid update: Sputnik V price; UP govt to test people coming from Delhi
Covid update: Sputnik V price; UP govt to test people coming from Delhi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In