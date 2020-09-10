e-paper
Delhi to see a hot and humid day

This kind of dry weather is expected to last over the next few days. No rainfall activity is expected this week, said IMD officials

delhi Updated: Sep 10, 2020 08:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
After a spell of light rains over the past week, Delhi is likely to experience dry weather over the next four-five days.
Delhi is likely to have another hot and humid day on Thursday with clear skies, bright sun and high moisture levels.

This kind of dry weather is expected to last over the next few days. No rainfall activity is expected this week, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky and strong surface winds up to a speed of 30 kilometres per hour (kmph) to blow across the national capital on Thursday.

“The day and night temperatures are likely to remain on the higher side because of the bright sun and high humidity levels,” said an IMD official.

On Wednesday, the day temperature was 35.6 degrees Celsius (C), which was two notches above normal. The minimum temperature at night settled at 26.1 degrees C, a notch above normal.

After a spell of light rains over the past week, Delhi is likely to experience dry weather over the next four-five days.

“Delhi’s neighbouring regions are reporting rainfall because of which there is high moisture content in the atmosphere leading to humidity in the national capital. Clear skies and bright sun also contributed to the heat,” the official said.

