e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: Two crushed to death after container truck topples onto car

Delhi: Two crushed to death after container truck topples onto car

By the time these machines could lift the rice bag-laden container from the car, the two occupants were already dead

delhi Updated: Oct 07, 2020 09:52 IST
Shiv Sunny
Shiv Sunny
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Removing the container truck from the car required the services of two private hydra cranes and three cranes of the traffic police.
Removing the container truck from the car required the services of two private hydra cranes and three cranes of the traffic police. (Source: Delhi Police)
         

Two men driving to the airport to catch a flight to Kolkata were crushed to death after a container truck carrying rice bags toppled on their Honda City car in South Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar early Wednesday, the police said.

The two occupants of the car, Ankit Malhotra and Ranjan Kalra, worked for an event management firm and were both 35 years old.

According to RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police (south-east), removing the container truck from the car required the services of two private hydra cranes and three cranes of the traffic police.

By the time these machines could lift the rice bag-laden container from the car, the two occupants were already dead.

The accident took place around 3.45 am at a tri-junction under the Lajpat Nagar Flyover.

“The errant driver fled the spot,” said the DCP.

While Malhotra was a resident of east Delhi’s Karkardooma, Kalra lived in Lajpat Nagar.

The circumstances of the mishap are still being probed, the DCP said.

tags
top news
Covid-19: ICMR receives clinical trial approval for animal-derived antibodies treatment
Covid-19: ICMR receives clinical trial approval for animal-derived antibodies treatment
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
On Bihar election chessboard LJP fields BJP leader who lost seat to JD(U)
On Bihar election chessboard LJP fields BJP leader who lost seat to JD(U)
India crosses 67 lakh-mark Covid-19 cases, 56.6 lakh recovered
India crosses 67 lakh-mark Covid-19 cases, 56.6 lakh recovered
Missing nephew of Unnao gangrape, murder victim still untraceable
Missing nephew of Unnao gangrape, murder victim still untraceable
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea Chakraborty

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In