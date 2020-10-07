Delhi: Two crushed to death after container truck topples onto car

delhi

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 09:52 IST

Two men driving to the airport to catch a flight to Kolkata were crushed to death after a container truck carrying rice bags toppled on their Honda City car in South Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar early Wednesday, the police said.

The two occupants of the car, Ankit Malhotra and Ranjan Kalra, worked for an event management firm and were both 35 years old.

According to RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police (south-east), removing the container truck from the car required the services of two private hydra cranes and three cranes of the traffic police.

By the time these machines could lift the rice bag-laden container from the car, the two occupants were already dead.

The accident took place around 3.45 am at a tri-junction under the Lajpat Nagar Flyover.

“The errant driver fled the spot,” said the DCP.

While Malhotra was a resident of east Delhi’s Karkardooma, Kalra lived in Lajpat Nagar.

The circumstances of the mishap are still being probed, the DCP said.