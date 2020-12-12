e-paper
Delhi wakes up to light drizzle, AQI likely to improve

The IMD had forecast that Delhi and the neighbouring towns are likely to receive rainfall on December 11 and December 12. This is also likely to improve the air quality of the city.

delhi Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 07:26 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The IMD had forecast that Delhi and the neighbouring towns are likely to receive rainfall on December 11 and December 12. (HT Photo)
         

The national capital and its neighbouring areas received light drizzle on Saturday, as was the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD had forecast that Delhi and the neighbouring towns are likely to receive rainfall on December 11 and December 12. This is also likely to improve the air quality of the city.

“Light intensity rain would occur over south-Delhi, south-west Delhi, Dwarka, and IGI airport during the next 2 hours,” IMD said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that Delhi and the neighbouring satellite towns are likely to receive light rainfall between December 11 and December 12, as a result of a Western Disturbance passing over the Himalayas. After the passing of this Western Disturbance, the minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to fall by at least three to four degrees Celsius.

“From December 14, temperatures will start falling again. North-westerly winds from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, which have been receiving a good spell of snowfall, will be carrying cold winds. This will bring down the temperature here,” said Srivastava.

He said that in the second week of November, the minimum temperature had fallen to 6.3 degree Celsius, but it rose again because of a few Western Disturbances that passed over Delhi-NCR in the last week of the month and the first week of December. He said that the frequent change in the wind direction to easterly had also caused the temperature to remain on the higher end.

