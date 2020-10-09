Delhi: Wind speed picks up, AQI improves to ‘moderate’

delhi

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 09:54 IST

Delhi’s air quality improved marginally to be in the ‘moderate’ category on Friday morning. The air quality index (AQI) at 8 am was 199, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Air quality enters ‘poor zone’ in 201-300 mark. Delhi’s average AQI was in the poor zone for the past two days; it was 208 on Thursday.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the Central government’s air quality monitoring and forecasting wing, had on Thursday forecast that the air quality may improve slightly to moderate on Friday because of the wind speed picking up slightly in the morning hours.

Also, SAFAR has predicted that the wind direction may shift from north-westerlies (bringing fumes from stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab) to south-easterly around October 11 when further improvement in air quality is expected.

According to scientists at the India Meteorological Department, even though the average wind speed is 15-16 kmph during the day, the north-westerly winds bringing in fumes from crop stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab in the northwest region is contributing pollutants in the atmosphere. However, the winds are mostly calm from evening to morning hence, the dispersion is not much. A drop in the night temperature also allows pollutants to settle in the atmosphere.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature settled at 19.1 degrees C, two notches below normal while maximum settled at 35.6 degrees C, two notches above normal. “The air quality may improve slightly on October 11-12 because of thunderous developments likely in the region. The wind direction will also change to south-easterly during this time. However, this pattern will again change from October 15, with a return of northwesterlies and a dip in both the night and day temperatures,” said an IMD scientist.