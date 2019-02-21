Delhi woman, brother held for double murder, robbery to repay Rs 7,000 loan

Neelam and her younger brother decided to kill and rob twice to pay off their Rs 7,000 loan. That is what police claims was behind the murders of an autorickshaw driver and bus driver earlier this month.

Announcing the arrests of 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old Shiv Kumar, both residents of outer Delhi’s Alipur, police said they had targeted the autorickshaw driver Sanjay Kumar first on February 12 and DTC’s Pritam Chauhan on February 13.

In both incidents, Neelam allegedly requested a ride and distracted them, while Shiv allegedly murdered them.

On February 13, Bhalswa Dairy police station was informed that auto driver Sanjay had gone missing a day before. His body was found in a field in outer Delhi’s Ramjanpur village.

On February 14, DTC driver Chauhan was reported missing at Keshavpuram police station. Police were told that he had left Wazirpur depot in his car. His body was found in Sonepat, Haryana. His car was missing.

“Prima facie, the investigators spotted many similarities in the two murders. Autopsy reports revealed that both the men had been strangled. Their valuables, phone and money were found missing,” said an investigator who did not wish to be identified.

The breakthrough in the cases came when investigators discovered Chauhan’s car — over 30 kms away in Bhaktawarpur village in Alipur. “The autorickshaw too was found there, not more than 2km away,” he said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said a team made door-to-door searches and examined over 100 people.

“Some people said that during the early hours of February 14, Shiv and his sister were spotted near the DTC driver’s car. On Wednesday, the duo were detained from near Japanese Park,” Sharma said.

During questioning, the duo allegedly confessed to the crime.

“On February 12, they hired the autorickshaw from Mukarba Chowk. They asked him to take them to Ramjanpur ,” the officer said. “There, the woman distracted him, while Shiv strangled him with a stole and then cut his throat using a knife.”

DCP Sharma said that after taking his valuables, the duo abandoned the body and the vehicle.

“The next day, they requested DTC driver Chauhan for a ride from Madhuban Chowk. When they reached Alipur, Shiv used a wire to strangle him. They then drove to Sonepat and dumped Chauhan’s body. On their way to home in Chauhan’s car, they abandoned the vehicle in Alipur,” the officer said.

Shiv allegedly told police that he had tried robbing a few people earlier, but failed.

“He then roped in his sister. The two had planned a series of murders using the same modus operandi. We have, however, not received any formal complaint from any other person against the duo,” said an officer.

Shiv and Neelam are both class five school dropouts and have six siblings. Their father works at a cycle repair shop and mother is a house wife.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 10:59 IST