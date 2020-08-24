Delhi: Yamuna water rises close to warning level

delhi

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 12:28 IST

The water level of the river Yamuna rose close to the warning level on Monday morning. The water level recorded at Delhi’s Old Yamuna Bridge was 204.38 metres, close to the warning level of 204.50 metres. This was after 5,883 cusecs water was released from the Hathni Kund Barrage in the Yamuna at 8 am, said officials of the Delhi government’s Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department.

According to officials, more water is released from the Hathni Kund Barrage during the monsoon, when there is heavy rainfall in the hilly regions and the capacity of the dam is reached.

The first danger mark is when the water level rises to 205.33 metres. “There is light rainfall in Delhi as well. So far, we don’t expect the water level to rise further today,” said Sanjeev Kumar, SDM (Preet Vihar) and officer-in-charge, Flood Control.

He added that preparations are already underway in case people living around the Yamuna need to be evacuated. “We have already identified locations for pitching tents. Also, since social distancing is the norm during the Covid-19 pandemic, we have also identified some schools where people can be moved in with enough space to maintain physical distancing,” said Kumar.