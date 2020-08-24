e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Light rain likely in Delhi

Light rain likely in Delhi

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are likely to record widespread and heavy rain on August 26 and 27

delhi Updated: Aug 24, 2020 10:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Heavy rain is expected in Delhi around August 26.
Heavy rain is expected in Delhi around August 26.(ANI)
         

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, said there is likely to be light rain or drizzle in many areas of NCR in a few hours, including Palwal, Ballabhgarh, Farrukhnagar, Kosli and some parts of Delhi.

However, heavy rain is expected only around August 26. The monsoon trough (line of low pressure) is active and situated south of its normal position (from Ganganagar to Bay of Bengal). A low pressure area has formed over North Bay of Bengal on Monday. Low pressure areas are the main rain bearing system during the monsoon, which bring a lot of rain to the core monsoon region (parts of central and east India). Due to this, rainfall is likely to increase over east and central India once again.

Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely over Odisha from August 24 to 26, with extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the state on August 25; over Gangetic West Bengal during August 25 and 26 and Jharkhand during August 26 and 27.

Due to the convergence of lower level easterlies from Bay of Bengal and south-westerlies from Arabian Sea, rainfall activity is also likely to increase over northwest India from August 25: Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh are likely to record heavy rain from August 25 to 28 and Uttarakhand is likely to record heavy to very heavy rain from August 25 to 28.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are likely to record widespread and heavy rain on August 26 and 27.

Overall, the monsoon rain over the country since June 1 has been 7% in excess, with 6% in excess over east and northeast India; 14% deficient over northwest India; 13% in excess over central India and 26% in excess over the south Peninsula.

tags
top news
Military option on table if talks fail: Rawat on China
Military option on table if talks fail: Rawat on China
CWC meet today, Sonia Gandhi in favour of a new leader
CWC meet today, Sonia Gandhi in favour of a new leader
Red category rain warning issued for Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch
Red category rain warning issued for Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch
As India’s Covid-19 tally climbs over 3.1 million, recoveries cross 2.3 million
As India’s Covid-19 tally climbs over 3.1 million, recoveries cross 2.3 million
Dissent brewed over aloof leadership?
Dissent brewed over aloof leadership?
2 dead, 1 feared trapped under boulders on Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand
2 dead, 1 feared trapped under boulders on Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in coma, sister Kim Yo-jong to take over: Reports
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in coma, sister Kim Yo-jong to take over: Reports
Explained: What started dissent in Congress?
Explained: What started dissent in Congress?
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In