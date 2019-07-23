Delhiwale: His scorpion bite

People get themselves tattooed for all sorts of reasons—many of them commendable. But maybe it takes a measure of derring-do to have something unusual permanently imprinted.

In the case of Ashok, he’s got a scorpion tattooed on his arm because these creatures are dangerous. “Its bite can kill you.”

So, what is the reasoning behind the decision to tattoo that particular creature? “See, I have this scorpion so that no live scorpion will bother me,” explains Ashok in quiet confidence. The best way to remain safe from calamities is to embrace them, he believes and insists.

Now in his early 20s, he got the tattoo five years ago during a trip to the holy city of Haridwar. Were his parents pleased to see it after returning home to Ghaziabad?

“My parents died many years ago,” Ashok replies quietly. His brother and he run the family’s dairy farm with its 16 buffaloes.

That singular scorpion on his bicep has a life of its own. Every time he moves his arm, the muscle ripples—and the creature comes to life. “All set to probably head off all dangers,” laughs Ashok, looking at it.

The young man now closes his eyes while instinctively tapping the tattoo. Some minutes later his scorpion and he disembark at Rajiv Chowk Metro station.

