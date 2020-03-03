Didn’t rescue councillor Tahir Hussain, Delhi Police clarify after row on social media

delhi

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:23 IST

The Delhi Police on Tuesday issued a clarification, stating that they did not “rescue” suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, an accused in the murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma. The clarification was issued following several posts on social media platforms claiming that a police team “rescued” Hussain and his family after they got stuck in their house in Chand Bagh during the riots on February 24. The users were referring to a statement made by additional commissioner(crime) Ajit Singla on Tuesday, in which he was telling a journalist that the police had received information about a councillor being trapped in his house.

When the journalist asked Singla about Hussain’s claim that the police rescued him and his family, the officer said, “He must be referring to the night of February 24. At around 11pm or 12 midnight, some persons said that one man, who is a councillor is trapped. He is scared. So we called him down. There was a young man with him. We handed him to the people who had informed us.”

In the clarification issued on Tuesday, the police said Singla did not say that Hussain was rescued. The police said the claim that Hussain was trapped in his house as his house was being surrounded by a crowd was found to be incorrect.

Police said Hussain has been absconding after his name cropped up in the murder case of Ankit Sharma. “It is further added that he(Hussain) was named as accused on February 26 upon recovery of the body of Ankit Sharma. His house was searched and he was found absconding. Efforts are being made to arrest him,” the statement read.

Hussain was booked for murder and abduction after allegations surfaced that Hussain was linked to the death of Sharma, whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26. Petrol bombs, empty bottles, plastic pouches containing acid, and stones were recovered from Hussain’s house, the police said.

Meanwhile, the total number of first information reports (FIRs) registered in connection with last week’s communal violence rose to 436 while 45 separate cases under Arms Act were registered till Tuesday. A total of 1,427 people have either been arrested or detained in these cases, the police said.