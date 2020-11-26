Dilli Chalo: Tight security at Delhi’s borders after refusal of permission for march

delhi

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 10:31 IST

Delhi’s borders continue to remain under tight security as farmers from Punjab and Haryana have called for a ‘Dilli Chalo’ march, a two-day protest over the central government’s new farm laws. While no untoward incident was reported on Thursday morning from any of the borders Delhi shares with Haryana or Uttar Pradesh, senior police officers and paramilitary forces continue to camp there to ensure stricter vigil.

The deputy commissioner of police and Delhi Police spokesperson Eish Singhal said that so far the situation is normal and police forces along with anti-riot force and paramilitary personnel are deployed adequately at all border areas. “The farmers haven’t reached our borders yet. So far we haven’t heard of any clashes or violence from any part of the city,” he said.

The officer added that all the vehicles passing through the borders are bring checked. People who are crossing the borders are being allowed to do so only after due verification and credential checks, he said.

Delhi Police have also resorted to a new strategy to stop farmers in trucks and tractors from entering Delhi. A police officer said that dumpers loaded with mud and sand have been stationed at Singhu border along with barricades so that no vehicle can barge in forcefully.

In September, a group of farmers had managed to reach India Gate with a tractor inside a truck, which they had set afire at Rajpath in protest.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police had turned down all requests by farmer groups and organisations to stage protests in Delhi against the central government’s new farm laws.

Singhal had said on Wednesday that various farmer organisations had requested for permission to protest in Delhi on November 26 and 27. Singhal said they had conveyed to the farmers in writing and through various media that the protest is not permitted in view of the latest Delhi Disaster Management Authority guidelines due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“If despite our appeal they turn up in Delhi, then the required legal action will be taken against them,” the DCP said.

Delhi Police even took to social media to make farmers aware of the restrictions and refusal to their requests.

In a tweet, Delhi Police said, “Please co-operate with Delhi Police in ensuring no gathering in Delhi amid coronavirus, failing which legal action will be initiated as per law.”

In the past, the police have registered hundreds of cases against protesters who took to the streets without permission during the pandemic. They were booked under the Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to disobedience of an order by a public servant, as well as under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Haryana has already sealed its borders with Punjab to prevent farmers from entering the state in response to the march against the centre’s new farm laws that liberalise the agriculture sector.