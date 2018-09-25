Diphtheria death toll in Delhi rises to 20, DCW issues notice

As many as 19 children have died of diphtheria at a municipal hospital in north-west Delhi, taking the death toll in the city to 20, according to a North Delhi Municipal Corporation report issued Monday. Diphtheria is a contagious bacterial infection which affects mucous membranes of the throat and nose.

While 19 children died at the North Corporation-run Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital, one child died at the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital. “From September 6-24, there have been 157 admissions, of which 128 were from UP. Rest of the cases are from Haryana and Delhi,” a senior North civic body official said.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the hospital taking suo motu cognisance of reports on deaths of 14 children in 12 days. The DCW has asked the hospital to file a report on the reasons for the deaths and its stock of vaccines by September 26.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 03:43 IST