Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 25, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Diphtheria death toll in Delhi rises to 20, DCW issues notice

As many as 19 children have died of diphtheria at a municipal hospital in north-west Delhi, taking the death toll in the city to 20, according to a North Delhi Municipal Corporation report

delhi Updated: Sep 25, 2018 03:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Diphtheria,Delhi,DCW
While 19 children died at the North Corporation-run Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital, one child died at the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital.(HT Representative Photo)

As many as 19 children have died of diphtheria at a municipal hospital in north-west Delhi, taking the death toll in the city to 20, according to a North Delhi Municipal Corporation report issued Monday. Diphtheria is a contagious bacterial infection which affects mucous membranes of the throat and nose.

While 19 children died at the North Corporation-run Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital, one child died at the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital. “From September 6-24, there have been 157 admissions, of which 128 were from UP. Rest of the cases are from Haryana and Delhi,” a senior North civic body official said.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the hospital taking suo motu cognisance of reports on deaths of 14 children in 12 days. The DCW has asked the hospital to file a report on the reasons for the deaths and its stock of vaccines by September 26.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 03:43 IST

tags

more from delhi