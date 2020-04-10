Disinfectant tunnels installed at Azadpur Mandi

delhi

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:46 IST

The Delhi government on Friday installed two disinfectant tunnels at Azadpur Mandi in north Delhi.

Now everyThe person entering will have to pass through the tunnel to get sanitised before entering Azadpur Mandi—Asia’s largest fruit and vegetable wholesale market. While inaugurating of the tunnel, Delhi’s development minister Gopal Rai said depending on how successful the tunnels prove to be, the Delhi government will install such machines in the other wholesale markets in Delhi.

“The Azadpur Mandi is open during the lockdown as it supplies essential items for residents of the entire city. The Delhi government has installed two full-body sanitisation machines at the market gates. Every person entering and exiting the Mandi will have to pass through these machines which will automatically spray a sanitising solution on them. This will protect the people from the coronavirus spread,” Rai said.

“This machine is developed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. I have instructed the traders to maintain social distance and the government has also marked circles in front of the shops for the purpose. Special attention will be given to the cleanliness of the market. I have instructed all the labourers and traders to wear masks as well. The Delhi government is distributing masks to everyone here,” he added.

To sensitise the workers at the wholesale market, the government is distributing pamphlets on the dos and don’ts on controlling the coronavirus spread. Disinfectants are being sprayed at the market daily.

The government is also providing meals to the drivers and workers at the wholesale market every morning and evening.