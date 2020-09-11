e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / DMRC MD asks commuters to stagger time of journey and break peak hour rush

DMRC MD asks commuters to stagger time of journey and break peak hour rush

“DMRC MD, Dr Mangu Singh appeals to commuters to stagger the timing of their journeys and break the peak hour rush so that more passengers can be carried by the system,” DMRC stated. It also added the hashtag ‘MetroBackOnTrack’ to the tweet.

delhi Updated: Sep 11, 2020 14:35 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
Delhi Metro services continue to function for the fifth consecutive day post resumption of services on September 7, after a gap of more than five months.
Delhi Metro services continue to function for the fifth consecutive day post resumption of services on September 7, after a gap of more than five months.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
         

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Dr Mangu Singh has appealed to commuters to stagger the timing of their journeys and break the peak hour rush so that more passengers can be carried by the system.

“DMRC MD, Dr Mangu Singh appeals to commuters to stagger the timing of their journeys and break the peak hour rush so that more passengers can be carried by the system,” DMRC stated. It also added the hashtag ‘MetroBackOnTrack’ to the tweet.

Delhi Metro services continue to function for the fifth consecutive day post resumption of services on September 7, after a gap of more than five months.

Earlier on Thursday, the total ridership of the metro lines till 7:30 pm was approximately 84,841, the DMRC said.

“With the services available on most of the metro lines now, the total ridership was approx 84,841 between 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7:30 pm today,” DMRC said yesterday.

The metro, which had suspended its services in March due to the Covid-19 outbreak reopened with caution putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to Covid-19 protection protocols.

Apart from regular frontline staff at the stations, the DMRC has made the additional deployment of around 1,000 officials/staff across the line(s)/network to assist and guide passengers in the wake of new norms of Metro travel, which may take some time to settle in.

tags
top news
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Extreme rains lead to more rural farmer suicides than droughts: Study
Extreme rains lead to more rural farmer suicides than droughts: Study
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
Kangana Ranaut’s fan arrested in Kolkata for threatening Sanjay Raut
Kangana Ranaut’s fan arrested in Kolkata for threatening Sanjay Raut
Five Cs for students in 21st century: PM Modi’s top quotes on education
Five Cs for students in 21st century: PM Modi’s top quotes on education
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In