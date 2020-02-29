DoE to assist riot-hit schools conduct annual examination

delhi

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:01 IST

Following a meeting with schools that were damaged in the riots this week, the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Friday said it would provide the assistance required by schools to conduct their annual examination.

On Friday, HT had reported that at least three schools in violence-inflicted areas had suffered damages after rioters carried out arson attacks and vandalised the school property, impacting at least 3,000 children studying in these schools. The three schools — Arun Modern Public School in Brijpuri, DRP Convent school and Rajdhani Public School in Shiv Vihar — have indefinitely postponed their annual examination due to their condition.

Dharmesh Sharma, administrative head at DRP Convent School, said, “DoE officials told us they can make arrangements for a building, desks, examination sheets, and other things needed to conduct the annual examination. The school management committee will meet on Monday to take a decision in the matter.”

Director of Education Binay Bhushan said the help was offered to ensure the students’ academic year is not wasted. “We have assured schools that they will be provided temporary assistance to conduct the examination if children are ready to give their papers,” he said.

The action committee of private unaided schools in Delhi has also stepped forward to help. “We have decided to help all affected schools with whatever temporary needs they have, including examination sheets and benches to conduct their examination,” Bharat Arora, general secretary of the committee, said.