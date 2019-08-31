e-paper
Drought-hit farmer’s son shines at JNU

In 2016, Raj won the only seat for available for persons with disabilities in MPhil at JNU’s Centre for Historical Studies. “I was in a different world where I felt no different from others,” he says.

The 26-year-old, currently pursuing a PhD in ancient history, is now contesting for the post of vice-president in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union election for the students’ wing of the RJD.
In 1993, when Rishi Raj Yadav was born into a family of farmers in drought-hit Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, no one expected the visually challenged boy to be the first person in his village to make it to a university. The 26-year-old, currently pursuing a PhD in ancient history, is now contesting for the post of vice-president in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union election for the students’ wing of the RJD.

