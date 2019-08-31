Drought-hit farmer’s son shines at JNU

delhi

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:48 IST

In 1993, when Rishi Raj Yadav was born into a family of farmers in drought-hit Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, no one expected the visually challenged boy to be the first person in his village to make it to a university. The 26-year-old, currently pursuing a PhD in ancient history, is now contesting for the post of vice-president in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union election for the students’ wing of the RJD.

In 2016, Raj won the only seat for available for persons with disabilities in MPhil at JNU’s Centre for Historical Studies. “I was in a different world where I felt no different from others,” he says.

