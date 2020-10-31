DU announces fourth cut-off, admissions to some courses reopened

delhi

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 21:42 IST

Delhi University (DU) colleges released their fourth cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses, with a marginal drop in eligibility score, between 0.25 and 1 percentage points, on Saturday. Despite 64.7% seats having already been filled in the first three cut-offs, seats in several popular courses — like English (Hons), Mathematics (Hons) BCom (Hons), and Economics (Hons) — are still up for grabs in some colleges.

While around 45,342 out of 70,000 available seats across DU colleges were filled in the three cut-offs, there have been around 4,500 to 5,000 withdrawals and cancellations of admissions .

DU dean of admissions Shobha Bagai said, “The reason behind these cancellations and withdrawals is that results of entrance-based courses have been announced and admissions in non-collegiate women’s education board (NCWEB) have also begun. Some students have shifted to those courses. Things will start balancing themselves out in the fourth and fifth cut-off lists, as most of the entrance exam results have either been declared or will be in the coming days.”

In the fourth list, seats are available in English (Hons) in around 18 colleges, including Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) (98.25%), Miranda House (98%), Ramjas (96.5%), and Gargi College (96.25%) and Hansraj College (97.5%).

Similarly, seats are still available in BA (Hons) in Economics in at least 16 colleges — including Miranda House (97.75%), Daulat Ram (96%), and Ramjas (97.5%). Students wishing to pursue BCom (Hons) can still apply in 22 colleges — including LSR (98.25%), Shri Ram College of Commerce (98.12%), Hansraj (97.25%), and Gargi (96.5%).

History (Hons) is available in at least nine colleges including the most-sought after colleges — such as Kirori Mal College (97.25%), LSR (97.75%), Miranda (98%), and Ramjas (97%). Seats in Political Science (Hons) are there in around 13 colleges in the fourth cut-off list, including LSR (99%), Ramjas (98%), Ramanujan College (93.75%).

Officials across many colleges said that seats were available in popular courses in the fourth cut-off due to cancellation and withdrawals of admissions. Vipin Aggarwal, principal of Shri Aurobindo College, said that the college has witnessed over 200 withdrawals. “Most of the cancellation took place in the second list after the results of DU entrance exams were announced. We had closed the English (Hons) in the first list itself, but now we have reopened it in the fourth cut-off list after some withdrawals,” he said.

Seats are also available in Science courses. For instance, BSc (Hons) in Mathematics still open in around 23 colleges, including Miranda House (96.5%), Hindu (98.25%), Gargi (95%), and Daulat Ram College (95.5%). BSc (Hons) in Chemistry is also available in around 17 colleges including Hindu (98%), Kirori Mal (95% ) Miranda House (96.67%), and Ramjas (95%).

The process for admissions under the fourth cut-off will be conducted between Monday and Wednesday.

In LSR — which had announced a 100% cut-off for admissions to Political Science, Psychology, and Economics in the first list — seats are still available in many courses. While the college has closed admissions in Economics (Hons) in the fourth cut-off in the unreserved category, it has dropped the cut-off by 0.25 percentage points for admission to Political Science (99%) and Psychology (99.25%).

SRCC has closed admission to Economics (Hons) in the fourth list and for admissions to BCom (Hons), it has fixed the same cut-off as in the last list --98.12%. In Hindu College, admissions closed for the unreserved category in many courses, including English, History, Political Science, Economics, and Physics. The college has re-opened BSc (Hons) in Chemistry at 98% in the fourth list. At Miranda House, the cut-off has dropped by a marginal 0.5 percentage points for courses, including Economics and History.