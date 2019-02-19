Dust suppression machines to check pollution at Delhi Metro sites

Delhi Metro has procured a technology that may finally help ease the problem of layers of dust flying around its construction sites, causing discomfort to people .

A dust suppression system—a technology that uses high pressure water fogging combined with air flow—has been installed at the construction site of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) at Dwarka Sector 25, which will eventually connect the existing Dwarka Sector-21-New Delhi section of the Airport Line.

A senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson said the dust suppression system creates ultra-fine fog consisting of very fine water droplets.

Several studies have established the role of construction dust in Delhi’s pollution. The Delhi Metro also had to stop construction work, on the government’s orders, when pollution peaked.

In October last year, the Supreme Court-appointed body Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) had fined Delhi Metro R5 lakh for the violation of dust control norms at the Dwarka Sector-25 site. DMRC has installed this machine at the same site.

The corporation said even in the past, measures were taken to keep flying dust in check by manually sprinkling water and putting up high panels around construction sites but this technology will ensure the job is done more efficiently.

Officials said these machines will play a major role in combating the challenge of dust pollution construction sites face from time to time.

“This measure is especially important given the fact that dust pollution has become a major challenge. Tiny water droplets released from the machine absorb even the tiniest dust particles in the air and settle it to the ground. The technology is particularly suited for dusty environments such as Delhi’s,” the Metro spokesperson said.

The machine is built to revolve 360 degrees and covers a circular area of 100 metres to 200 metres from one end to the other.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 13:47 IST