DUTA objects to pvt residential high-rise near campus, says land meant for Metro stn

delhi

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 21:36 IST

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Thursday raised apprehensions over construction of a high-rise in the varsity’s north campus citing safety and privacy concerns. The teachers’ association said the construction of a residential complex around the DU could “alter the social and cultural landscape” of the varsity.

In its statement, DUTA said the land originally belonged to the Ministry of Defence and was acquired for public purpose by the state government for the construction of Metro rail station by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

“Subsequently, the DMRC sold two-thirds of this land by granting perpetual lease to a private builder in the guise of property development and by changing the land use from ‘public and semi-public facility’ to ‘residential’,” it added.

They argued that a residential high-rise would compromise the safety and privacy of women hostellers nearby. “There is already a severe paucity of spaces for students on campus, for their accommodation, recreation and for other academic activities. The use of this space for a residential complex is questionable in its intent,” DUTA said, adding that a building here would also worsen the traffic situation as well.

DUTA president Rajib Ray said the association would represent to the concerned authorities, including the President of India, the Visitor of the University, seeking their intervention.

A DMRC official said the concerned plot of land was acquired by DMRC after following all due processes. “For the utilisation of two hectares of land for property development, all the mandatory approvals and clearances were obtained and the land was leased out only after following a transparent process,” the officer said.

“The DU had approached the court and the matter was dismissed by a single bench of the Delhi High Court. After this, they went and appealed to the Division Bench of HC which also dismissed their petition. In the last hearing held on August 26, the Supreme Court has also declined to grant stay on the matter,” the officer said. The next hearing in the matter is on September 30.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 21:36 IST