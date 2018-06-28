Early morning rain brings down temperature, but monsoon yet to hit Delhi

Early morning rains brought the mercury level down in New Delhi, with the minimum temperature settling at 24.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average.

According to a MeT department official, 20.4 mm rainfall was recorded in the city. Humidity was recorded at 91%.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of moderate rainfall. There is also a possibility of thundershower and strong gusty winds sweeping the national capital.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature settled at 37.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius.

Monsoon to reach Delhi in 24-48 hours

Monsoon -- which has reached few parts of North India, including east Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh -- is likely to hit Delhi in the next 24-48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

“Several parts of north India have been witnessing pre-monsoon showers. The northern limit of monsoon passes through Veraval, Amreli, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Aligarh (west Uttar Pradesh), Tehri (Uttarakhand), and Amritsar (Punjab). It is expected to hit Delhi in the next 24-48 hours,” IMD’s Additional Director General Mritunjay Mohaptara said.

The normal onset date for the monsoon over Delhi is June 29.