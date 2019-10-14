e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Economic slowdown delayed arrival of buses in Delhi: Gahlot

delhi Updated: Oct 14, 2019 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The deadlines for addition of new buses to Delhi’s existing fleet have been affected by the economic slowdown and slump in the automobile industry, Delhi’s transport minister Kailash Gahlot said Monday explaining why Delhi has not received the 300 standard-floor cluster buses that were due for delivery in September and October.

“The economic slowdown has affected the timely arrival of buses. On our part, we are a 100% commitment to the matter and have regularly followed up with the concerned automobile companies; we visited their plants. We fail to see why they have failed to adhere to their commitment,” Gahlot said.

Delhi, at present, has around 5,500 buses, including those run by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and also the orange clusters operated by concessionaires, against the estimated requirement of 11,000 buses. In August, 25 buses were added to the fleet, which was the first such addition in eight years.

During the flag-off, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the city will get 4,000 new buses, including 1,000 electric buses, by next year. Of the total 4,000 buses, delivery of 1,000 CNG-run standard-floor cluster buses and the first batch of 165 CNG-run low-floor orange cluster buses was to be received in phases by December 31 this year.

Till now, Delhi has only witnessed induction of the 25 standard-floor cluster buses flagged off by Kejriwal in August. While another batch of 125 buses of the same type, due to arrive by September 30, and the next batch of 175 buses of the same fleet, scheduled to arrive in October, are yet to be received.

The automobile industry has been hit hard by the ongoing economic slowdown and several major players in the market have been forced to reduce their production capacity.

In August, sale of commercial vehicles in the country went down by 38.71% compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. In September, Gahlot himself visited an automobile plant in Lucknow to take stock of the situation.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 22:16 IST

top news
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
After FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers raised to Rs 40,000
After FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers raised to Rs 40,000
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo awarded Economics Nobel
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo awarded Economics Nobel
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
trending topics
Abhijit BanerjeeSourav GangulyP ChidambaramAmazon Great Indian FestivalXiaomi Redmi K20Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarKaran JoharGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Ranveer SinghPM Modi in Haryana
don't miss
latest news
India News
Delhi News