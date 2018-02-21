EDMC considers using new tech at waste treatment plants to ‘double output’

To decentralise waste management in its jurisdiction, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation is working on alternative technology called ‘gasification’ for treatment of solid waste.

Civic officials claimed that the gasification technology “doubles” the amount of energy produced from the segregated waste in comparison to incineration plants. Officials added that it also reduces the amount of inert waste sent to landfills.

“The most significant aspect of this technology is that it can be used even at smaller waste treatment plants, including the ones installed at dumping sites. In comparison, we need larger space and more machines for incineration plants,” said senior EDMC official.

Under ‘gasification’, a solid material containing carbon, such as coal or biomass, is converted into a gas called syngas, which contains hydrogen and carbon monoxide. This gas is then used to generate power or thermal energy.

“Using this technology, two megawatts of electricity can be generated from 100 tonnes of segregated solid waste, which is almost double of what is produced at incineration plants,” said senior EDMC official.

Last week, the civic agency had called a meeting with an American firm (Beltran Technologies) working on this technology and has invited a detailed project report. “If we find their proposal satisfying, then we will implement the project on pilot basis at one location by March,” the official said.

KP Singh, director in chief, department of environment management services, said that the management of solid waste is a big challenge in east Delhi since a large population here lives in unauthorised colonies, JJ clusters and villages.

“Transporting them from the narrow lanes to landfill is a big challenge. The best way to deal with such solid waste is to arrange for their processing near the point of generation. It will minimise the amount of waste taken to the landfill and will also avoid incidents like Ghazipur collapse,” said Singh.

Swati Sambyal, programme manager at Centre for Science and Environment, said any technology will not work seamlessly unless the fuel provided to the plant is segregated properly. “Unless a desirable level of segregated, non-recyclable, high-calorific waste is provided as a fuel to the plant, it will not work efficiently,” she said.

“Unfortunately, the civic agencies are using mixed waste at waste-to-energy plants, including recyclable products, which is against the solid waste management bylaws notified in January 2018. Moreover, the output of such plants have low calorific values,” she said.