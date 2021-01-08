e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Extend ban on flights from UK: Kejriwal

Extend ban on flights from UK: Kejriwal

Calling the Covid-19 situation in the UK “extremely serious”, Kejriwal demanded that the ban on India-UK flights be extended till January 31.

delhi Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 02:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Centre partially lifted the ban and resumed India to UK flights from January 6.
The Centre partially lifted the ban and resumed India to UK flights from January 6.
         

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged the Centre to consider extending the ban on flights from the United Kingdom, amid rising concerns over a mutant strain of the Sars-Cov-2 virus in India.

The Centre partially lifted the ban and resumed India to UK flights from January 6. The first flight from the UK, after the ban was lifted, will arrive in India on January 8.

Calling the Covid-19 situation in the UK “extremely serious”, Kejriwal demanded that the ban on India-UK flights be extended till January 31.

“Centre has decided to lift the ban and start UK flights. In view of the extremely serious COVID situation in UK, I wud urge central govt to extend the ban till 31 Jan,” he said in one tweet.

In another tweet, the CM said: “With great difficulty, people have brought Covid-19 situation in control. UK’s COVID situation is very serious. Now, why lift ban and expose our people to risk?”.

With the Central government going ahead with its decision to allow flights from the UK to arrive in India, Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev issued an order on Thursday asking all stakeholders concerned in the city administration, as well as the police and airport authorities, to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the Centre. Passengers testing positive shall be isolated in an institutional isolation facility coordinated by the state health authorities. Those who are found negative on testing at the airport would be advised quarantine at home for 14 days,” read SOPs by the Union health ministry.

tags
top news
SC issues notice on plea to bar turncoat lawmakers from contesting bypolls
SC issues notice on plea to bar turncoat lawmakers from contesting bypolls
Facebook, Instagram ban US president Donald Trump ‘indefinitely’
Facebook, Instagram ban US president Donald Trump ‘indefinitely’
Be prepared for any eventuality: Centre to states on bird flu
Be prepared for any eventuality: Centre to states on bird flu
Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
GDP projected to shrink 7.7% this fiscal: Advanced estimate
GDP projected to shrink 7.7% this fiscal: Advanced estimate
Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtakes Amazon’s Bezos to become world’s richest person
Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtakes Amazon’s Bezos to become world’s richest person
Flipkart, Swiggy  face  tax  survey
Flipkart, Swiggy  face  tax  survey
Covid update: Covaxin phase 3 trial; China locks down Hebei; UK vaccine supply
Covid update: Covaxin phase 3 trial; China locks down Hebei; UK vaccine supply
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In